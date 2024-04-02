Voters Head To Polls: Enid Recall Election, Guthrie Tax Renewal And Piedmont School Bonds

Several cities and towns across Oklahoma are holding elections on Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m.

Voters across Oklahoma will have their say on issues and offices that affect their cities and schools on Tuesday

The City of Guthrie hopes voters will renew a three-fourths of a cent sales tax that residents are currently paying.

The money will fund multiple projects across the city, including a new fire and EMS station, sidewalk improvements, and a new pool at Highland Park.

Several school bond issues will be on the ballot, with the largest being in Piedmont. Two propositions totaling more than $114 million would fund new school buses, add classrooms and new schools in the district.

In Enid, city commissioner Judd Blevins faces a recall election against challenger Cheryl Patterson for the Ward 1 seat after a group gathered enough signatures for a recall vote.

Blevins is accused of having ties to white supremacist groups after photos of Blevins at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charleston, Virginia, were released.

Polls open at 7 a.m.