Tuesday Local Elections Preview: What's On The Ballot?

Voters across the metro and state will have their say on Tuesday on issues and offices affecting their cities and schools.

By: News 9

-

Voters across the metro and state will have their say Tuesday on issues and offices affecting their cities and schools. Here are a few examples of what will be on the ballots Tuesday.

Guthrie

Guthrie is hoping voters will renew the ¾ cent sales tax that customers are already paying.

The money would fund multiple projects across the city including a new fire and EMS station, improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks, and a new pool at Highland Park.

Piedmont Schools

There are several school bond issues on tomorrow's ballot. The largest is Piedmont schools. Two propositions totaling more than $114 million would fund new school buses and would add classrooms and new schools.

Enid

There will also be a recall election in Enid on Tuesday.

City Commissioner Judd Blevins faces Cheryl Patterson for the Ward 1 seat after a group gathered enough signatures for a recall vote.

Blevins is accused of having ties to white supremacist groups

Mustang

In Mustang, Mayor Brian Grider is up for re-election, running against Harry Weatherford.

Polls are on April 2, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You can always find your sample ballot on the State election board's website: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html