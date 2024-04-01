Tuesday Local Elections Preview: What's On The Ballot?

Voters across the metro and state will have their say on Tuesday on issues and offices affecting their cities and schools.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 3:39 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA -

Voters across the metro and state will have their say Tuesday on issues and offices affecting their cities and schools. Here are a few examples of what will be on the ballots Tuesday.

Guthrie

Guthrie is hoping voters will renew the ¾ cent sales tax that customers are already paying.

The money would fund multiple projects across the city including a new fire and EMS station, improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks, and a new pool at Highland Park.

Piedmont Schools

There are several school bond issues on tomorrow's ballot. The largest is Piedmont schools. Two propositions totaling more than $114 million would fund new school buses and would add classrooms and new schools.

Enid

There will also be a recall election in Enid on Tuesday.

City Commissioner Judd Blevins faces Cheryl Patterson for the Ward 1 seat after a group gathered enough signatures for a recall vote.

Blevins is accused of having ties to white supremacist groups

Mustang

In Mustang, Mayor Brian Grider is up for re-election, running against Harry Weatherford.

Polls are on April 2, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You can always find your sample ballot on the State election board's website: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 1st, 2024

March 12th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024