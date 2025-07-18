OKC leaders to build on progress made with homelessness solutions

Oklahoma City's 'Key to Home' program helps nearly 400 people escape homelessness. Mayor Holt calls for continued investment in affordable housing for long-term solutions.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

The city’s encampment rehousing initiative continues to show progress. Close to 400 people are no longer homeless thanks to this program modeled after Houston’s rehousing initiative. During the State of the City address on Wednesday, Mayor David Holt acknowledged the progress made to save people from homelessness, but he said the city must build on that success.

Context matters when analyzing homelessness statistics

Numbers tell a story, but Holt said data requires context to understand the truth. The three-year average number of people experiencing homelessness grew by 63 people from 2007 to this year, but the city also grew by 165,000. The number of unhoused residents per 10,000 residents declined during that same time frame.

“A smaller percentage of our city’s residents are experiencing homelessness today than they were two decades ago,” Holt said.

The unsheltered population declined four straight years

The number of people who live outside declined over four years. Since 2023, the Key to Home encampment rehousing initiative has helped 398 people find homes.

“Every time someone moves into a home, we’re ending homelessness,” said Meghan Mueller, chief executive officer at the Homeless Alliance. “The solution to homelessness is housing.”

OKC has invested in incentives for new affordable housing

Holt and the city have prioritized city resources like Key to Home to add affordable housing.

“The 2017 bond issue and the proposed 2025 bond issue all include funding to create or incentivize affordable housing,” Holt said.

The city modeled its Key to Home Partnership after Houston’s approach.

“This is an expensive and intense effort, but it works better than anything else,” Holt said.

Affordable housing costs less money and resources in the long term

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a chronically homeless person costs taxpayers $35,578 per year. Experts in OKC said it costs about $25,000 to provide housing. Mueller said affordable housing is a cost-saving measure that takes fewer resources in the long run.

“When people are living outside, that costs all of us money,” Mueller said.

More investment is needed as OKC continues to grow

While progress has been made, the number of people who remain unhoused is far from zero.

“One person experiencing homelessness is too many, and that’s always the attitude we’ll take,” Holt said.

When communities understand the story behind the data, Holt said, they see the opportunity to save lives.

“These numbers show progress,” Holt said. “They provide hope.”

Mueller said they have also helped several people avoid chronic homelessness through her organization's new diversion program.

“There’s strength in unity,” Mueller said.