As Severe Weather Season Approaches, Officials Encouraging Preparedness

As Oklahoma prepares for possible severe weather on Monday, here are some basic things you can do to keep you and your family safe.

As Oklahoma prepares for possible severe weather on Monday, it’s time to clean out the storm shelter and dust off the emergency kit.

Some basic things that need to be done can be customizable to your family's needs.

Be sure to supply your shelter with one gallon of water per person, for at least three days, along with other non-perishable food items.

A battery-powered or hand crank radio to keep up with severe weather updates and a flashlight with extra batteries are extremely helpful, as is including a first aid kit.

News 9’s Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared more about what he expects in his Spring Forecast just this past week.

"I think this is setting up to be a very, very active spring in the southern plains, including Oklahoma," David Payne said. "From Oklahoma to Kansas, into Missouri, I think we're going to have above average hail, wind and tornadoes, that's the way it looks right now."

As for Monday, severe weather arrives shortly after 4 a.m. in the southwestern parts of the state, and will move northeast, arriving in the Oklahoma City metro shortly after 5 a.m.