David Payne's 2024 Spring Severe Weather Forecast

It’s the time of year when it seems there's a chance for storms in the metro every week. Chief meteorologist David Payne is getting us prepared with his spring severe weather forecast.

News 9 meteorologists have been analyzing the data from around the globe, crunching the numbers, and getting ready. Spring is here. Now, let's jump right into it. My spring forecast.

Let's take a look back at last year. In 2023, the tornado count was 74 tornadoes in Oklahoma. That is well above the average of 57 tornadoes. We had a big month in February, April, May and June.

In March, April, May, and June 82 percent of our average yearly tornadoes occur.

The moisture we've had over the fall and into the winter is still in the ground and that's gonna help give us what I think is going to be an active spring in 2024. Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, will also lead to an active spring.

Precipitation this spring will be above average in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. There will be above-average hail wind and tornadoes.

Summer heat will build late. David Payne says that there will be severe weather going into June. David’s guess is 70 tornadoes in Oklahoma this year.

Last year at this time, we'd already had 20 tornadoes in February, and several in March.

David says everyone should be cleaning out their storm shelters now, if you haven't already, and decide on your safe spots.