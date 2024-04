One person was stabbed in the neck Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

-

One person was stabbed in the neck in Oklahoma City, according to police.

The scene is near Southwest 15th Street and Westwood Boulevard.

According to responding crews, the stabbing was not life threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on a suspect yet.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.