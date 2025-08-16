OSBI investigating Fairview shooting that left 2 dead including one teen, 2 injured

OSBI is investigating a shooting that killed two people, including a teen and injured two others. Officials say no suspects are at large.

By: Graham Dowers

-

UPDATE: One of two dead was a teen according to investigators.

OSBI confirms they were called to investigate the shooting, but have not released any additional information.

Previous Story:

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Saturday it is looking into a shooting that left two people dead and two others hurt.

Officials say there are no suspects at large, and investigators are working to determine what led to the violence.

This is a developing story.