OSBI investigating Fairview shooting that left 2 dead including one teen, 2 injured

OSBI is investigating a shooting that killed two people, including a teen and injured two others. Officials say no suspects are at large.

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 6:39 pm

By: Graham Dowers


FAIRVIEW, Okla. -

UPDATE: One of two dead was a teen according to investigators.

OSBI confirms they were called to investigate the shooting, but have not released any additional information.

Previous Story:

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Saturday it is looking into a shooting that left two people dead and two others hurt.

Officials say there are no suspects at large, and investigators are working to determine what led to the violence.

This is a developing story.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 16th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 17th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 16th, 2025