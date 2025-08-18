Oklahoma man sentenced to life for 2024 rideshare assault

Andre Hunter receives a life sentence for the assault of a rideshare driver in Del City.

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma District Attorney's Office secured a life sentence plea agreement with Andre Hunter, 21 for assault of a rideshare driver in 2024.

RELATED: Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping And Assaulting Rideshare Driver

Hunter was charged with two counts of Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Forcible Oral Sodomy, and one count each of Sexual Battery, Kidnapping and Robbery in the First Degree, the DA's Office confirmed.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma District Attorney's Office

“For 16 months now I have been a prisoner in my own life, bound by chains of anxiety and fear and a deep unshakeable sense of vulnerability but today I am taking back my life,” said the woman who was assaulted in her victim impact statement. “You picked the wrong woman to mess with. I am strong and courageous to fight this fight, and I will always be in the background fighting to make sure you never hurt another woman again.”

Hunter was originally arrested on April 19, 2024, after Del City Police were called To OU Health for a sexual assault.

Detectives say the victim said she was working for a rideshare company, and when she picked up Hunter and started driving to the address in Del City that he provided, he threatened to kill her multiple times as he directed her to a park in Del City. Authorities say that once at the park, Hunter raped the victim.

After the assault, Hunter then forced the victim to be a passenger in the car as he drove around, threatening to kill her again, authorities say. Hunter eventually dropped her off at a Northeast Oklahoma City church and took off in her vehicle with her phone.

Police say they later found Hunter in Langston, and he was arrested wearing the same clothing described by the survivor after the assault.

Oklahoma County District Attorney, Vicki Behenna said in a statement,

“Today, the survivor displayed extraordinary bravery by facing the man who terrorized her.”

"“No one should ever endure the fear and violence she suffered, yet she found the strength to stand in court and make her voice heard. As she shared in her victim impact statement, today she took back her power. Her courage is an inspiration and offers hope to other survivors. You have a voice, and we will fight on your behalf to hold offenders like Andre Hunter accountable.”

In February 2024, before the assault, Hunter Court granted Hunter bond, over the State’s objection, in a case where he was charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm while on Probation. When he was sentenced in that case in May 2024, the Court gave him 10 years, the maximum. The Court also gave Hunter the maximum sentence in Possession of a Firearm after a Juvenile Adjudication and Trafficking in Illegal Drugs. The sentences in those two cases will run consecutively for a total of 27 years in prison.

RELATED: Okla. County Sheriff Calls For Tougher Sentences For Repeat Offenders

Hunter’s life sentence in the rape case will run consecutively to the 27 years