Steve's Thunder Travelogue: Toronto, Milwaukee, New Orleans

March is the last full month of the regular season in the National Basketball Association. Oklahoma City is in a battle for the top seed in the Western Conference. Thunder reporter Steve McGehee details life on the road covering the team for News 9 and News On 6.

Greetings, it's been a while since I have shared my recent travel experiences.

You see, in late January after OKC's win in Minneapolis, I started to feel it coming.

A sinus infection hit me hard and ramped up my asthma symptoms.

I went to the doctor in San Antonio and two weeks later in Oklahoma City, but nothing worked.

I had to ride it out, so my experiences on the road were very bland; work, sleep, eat and force a workout.

Earlier this month, I woke up in Portland and for the first time in several weeks, I actually felt good.

My flight home wasn't until 5 p.m., so I got lucky with the weather (sunny, in the 50's) and walked around downtown Portland for several hours.

Knock on wood, the sinus infection is done for another season; so onto my latest excursion.

My current trip takes me to Toronto, Milwaukee, and New Orleans. Mother nature wasn't ready for Spring in the first two stops.

On game day in Toronto, it snowed, I was told it was only the second significant snowstorm of the season. It wasn't bad, 2-3 inches of snow so no issues, just cold.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

I always worry a little about flying in and out of Canada, but no issues. Back at home, it took me over an hour to find my passport; that was more stressful than getting in and out of Canada.

Getting to Toronto from OKC can be challenging, this year I connected in Atlanta and on the way out of Toronto I flew to Chicago and rented a car for a short drive up to Milwaukee.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Lucky me, I was upgraded on my United flight to Chicago, some first-class comforts. One of the flight attendants turned ill on our flight. The attendant was conscious but in bad shape, paramedics rushed in once the plane door opened up in Chicago.

Milwaukee is one of my favorite stops on the NBA circuit. A trip to visit the Bronze Fonz (Happy Days) is always a must every time I go there. The sun was out so I walked around downtown for more than an hour, despite temps. in the 30's (no wind).

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

I always stay at the Residence Inn along the river in downtown Milwaukee. The building used to be home to the Gimbels department store. A store that originated in the 1800's and closed its doors unfortunately in 1987.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Right on cue, it snowed on gameday for the Thunder and Bucks. I was going to walk to the game but opted to take an Uber instead.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

I am typing this up on my way to New Orleans. My connection is in Tampa, so not the most ideal route to take. On a positive note, the weather is much better in New Orleans, back to Spring temps.

Our next trip takes us to NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Indianapolis, and Charlotte, which finishes off the regular season road trips, that's quite a trip.

I am looking forward to the playoffs, I have a hunch OKC's first round will deal with a team from California.

Happy Trails,

Steve.