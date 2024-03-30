1 Dead After Edmond House Fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Edmond Friday evening, according to Edmond Police.

By: News 9

Edmond PD confirmed that a call came in around 5 p.m. about a small house fire near Magnolia Lane and South 15th Street.

Police confirmed that one person died, but the cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.