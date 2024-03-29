Community Celebrated Stillwater Woman's 102nd Birthday

Mary Kate Driggs leaves a lifelong impact on pretty much everyone she meets. So as she celebrated birthday number 102, family and friends came from near and far.

-

Mary Kate Driggs leaves a lifelong impact on pretty much everyone she meets. So as she celebrated birthday number 102, family and friends came from near and far.

Driggs is always happy, always smiling, and always making sure everybody else is happy. But today it was all about her happiness as she celebrated her big birthday.

“I'm 102 years old,” said Driggs. And what's her secret? “I never smoked. I never drank and I tried to walk a mile every day,” said Driggs.

She met the love of her life. While still in high school, Driggs moved to Stillwater and met her husband. The two were married for 73 years, traveling and enjoying life, even riding cycles. They were part of a motorcycle organization called Stillwater Road Knights.

Mary Kate has been a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Stillwater, continuing to impact lives. Employees there say that she's become like family.