Braille program at Oklahoma prison gives inmates purpose and children the gift of reading

Inmates at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite are finding purpose through creating braille books for kids.

By: Mike Glover

It’s a program offered at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, giving those who are incarcerated purpose to their day.

“I’ve seen a lot of hope restored, and a lot of confidence come back,” said Roberta Benedict with the Department of Corrections Braille Program.

The program was initiated by Warden Chris Rankins two years ago.

“In total currently we’ve done over 900 books. We’ve done over seventy titles,” said Benedict.

The inmates create braille books with words and braille for kids between the ages of two and seven years old.

“It’s a lot of hard work, they go through the ringer learning this, it is not easy,” said Benedict.

But for the inmates, it is worth every minute.

“Knowing that these kids are getting to read enjoy, and the families can help and be with them, it’s really uplifting,” said inmate Garold Butler.

Inmates must pass rigorous certifications to legally produce the books.

“The first certification takes about a year to achieve, and then every one after that is at least a year,” said Benedict.

The feeling of accomplishment is making a difference in the lives of the inmates.

“I was a selfish person out there, and it’s like a second chance for me to prove myself again,” said inmate Bradley Flynt.

Thank-you letters from families remind inmates that their time behind bars can still hold value and purpose.

“We’ve read some of the things that the parents and that have said and how it has touched their kids’ lives, and it’s really uplifting,” said Butler.

After experiencing the impact of uplifting others, it becomes a natural part of who they are. The next phase of the program is to create books for older kids and even adults.