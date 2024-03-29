Okla. County Jury Finds Man Guilty In 2022 Murder

An Oklahoma County jury found a man guilty of murder in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting in 2022, according to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Damarious Trayveon Wright was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree, in the death of Dillard Tornes, the OCDAO stated.

OCDAO said that the jury recommended Wright serve 18.5 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and his formal sentencing will be on April 30, 2024.

Back in November 2022, a neighbor from an apartment complex near North Rockwell Avenue in Oklahoma City called Oklahoma City Police, according to OCDAO.

When officers responded to the call they found Tornes inside his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, OCDAO stated that Tornes died at the scene.

OCDAO said that a man named Kevin Kees is also charged with Murder in the Second Degree in connection with Tornes’ murder, and his trial is scheduled for June 2024.