Miss Oklahoma Sunny Day Discusses Fast And Simple Food Prep

Joining the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Miss Oklahoma Sunny Day is showing us a quick and easy way to prepare a healthy lunch.

Between juggling her responsibilities as Miss Oklahoma and her profession as a teacher, Sunny Day said she is still focusing on her goal of healthy eating.

Joining the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Sunny Day is participating in National Nutrition Month this March by showing us a quick and easy way to prepare a lunch.

"My platform is all about social emotional health," Day said. "I have learned as a child and as a person... that eating healthy does play a huge factor in your overall mental health as well."

Day said out of the many ways you can eat healthy, some of the easiest are reading nutrition labels on packaged food, and make sure your body is receiving the essentials.

"Always read your labels, always know what you're putting in your body, that's the most important thing," Day said. "What we're going to be cooking today has your carbohydrates, your fruits and vegetables, your proteins, your nuts, all the things that you need."

Day showed Robin marsh and Lacie Lowry a fast and simple way to have a meal: salad in a jar.

"So I'm a teacher, I'm Miss Oklahoma, things have to be quick, easy, convenient," Day said.

Day said overnight oats, containing just oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, honey and then fruits and veggies, are a quick and simple breakfast, and then I do a jar of salad every day contains much-needed carbohydrates.

"I use quinoa, spinach, carrots, I have some fruit," Day said. "I do protein. We're not doing that today, but you can use chickpeas., you can do chicken shrimp, whatever protein you like."

Day said you can top it all of with your favorite dressing, screw on the lid, shake it up and you're good to go.

Day said making time for her teaching career is important, as it allows her time to be with "inspirational" children.

"They are a beacon of hope for me," Day said. "I think oftentimes people think that the teachers are the inspiration, but these kids inspired me to come to work every day because they are living proof that growth is real, that education is valuable."

Following her appearance on News 9, Day will hold parent teacher conferences at her school.