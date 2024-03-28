Little Axe Schools Announce Virtual Learning After Norman Threats

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 4:31 am
Little Axe Public Schools will be holding virtual classes on Thursday after a threat investigation in Norman.
The Cleveland County Sherriff's Office said it received a threatening call around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
While there was no mention of the district, school officials say they responded out of caution.
The district also said they moved to remote learning in anticipation of lower attendance.
March 28th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
March 28th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
March 29th, 2024