Little Axe Schools Announce Virtual Learning After Norman Threats

Out of an abundance of caution, Little Axe Schools in Norman has moved to virtual learning on Thursday after the Cleveland County Sherriff's Office said it received a threatening call around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

By: News 9

While there was no mention of the district, school officials say they responded out of caution.

The district also said they moved to remote learning in anticipation of lower attendance.