Man Accused Of Ramming Police Unit, Driving Stolen Vehicle In Custody

A driver accused of ramming a police officer's unit, that triggered an afternoon pursuit, is now in custody.

The chase ended at Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road, in the middle of the afternoon Monday.

Jim Gardner in Bob Mills Sky News 9 was over the scene Monday afternoon as traffic sped by.

According to police, the chase started near Reno and Martin Luther King after the driver of a stolen pickup, that was loaded down with lawn equipment, sideswiped a K9-patrol unit.

“The Oklahoma City Police Department requested OHP assistance with a pursuit of a suspect vehicle,” said Trooper Preston Cox.

Troopers intervened and forced the pickup onto the shoulder of the interstate with a tactical maneuver.

Unable to escape the suspect was taken into custody. “The sole occupant right now was taken into custody without further incident,” said Cox.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and has since been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.