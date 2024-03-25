High School Students Help Make And Deliver Church Blessing Bags

When Glad Tidings Church in Seminole, Oklahoma decided to give out blessing bags they had no idea these bags would bring together an entire county.

-

When Glad Tidings Church in Seminole, Oklahoma decided to give out blessing bags they had no idea these bags would bring together an entire county.

“Glad Tidings Assembly of God church started up a new ministry called loaves and fishes,” said church member, Fred Shakeshaft.

The idea behind the ministry is to create blessing bags and take them to groups of people in the community. “We targeted groups of people that sometimes might need a little encouragement,” said Shakeshaft.

First responders, teachers, nursing home residents workers, and others all receive bags specific to their jobs. “All of a sudden, the church’s Sunday school room turned into a warehouse,” said Shakeshaft.

They were able to secure warehouse space, and as that filled up the church members realized they also needed help delivering the supplies. “We have a limited resource, we’re a small church, and the answer was, well could you use some student help? “ said Shakeshaft.

“I wanted them to understand the importance of doing things for other people because it benefits your community and not you directly,” said Butner school counselor Alicia Bare.

After getting the proper approval, Bare put out the information to volunteer. “When I let them know exactly who we were going to volunteer for, they were astatic,” said Bare. “I like helping people, so anytime that I can take a few minutes or even a day to impact somebody’s life, I’ll do that,” said Butner High School student Emmanuel Hooks.

Students help fill and deliver the bags, impacted the most by the Cromwell volunteer fire department. “Some of the calls we can be on for five minutes, others we can be on for days, so it helps to have the snacks and drinks and all of that,” said Cromwell volunteer fire chief James Sullivan.

The act of kindness brought Seminole County together and may have restored some hope for the younger generation.

“Their hearts were in it. There was no loafing or playing a game on the phone,” said Shakeshaft.

“It’s not always about what you get out of it sometimes it’s just about what you can do nice for somebody else,” said Hooks.