1 Killed, 2 Injured In Kay County Accident

Monday, March 25th 2024, 6:07 pm
One person was killed, and two others were injured after an accident in Kay County Monday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated that around 8:18 a.m., in the southbound lanes of I-35, near Tonkawa, a vehicle with three juveniles and one 18-year-old male was involved in an accident with three pedestrians.
OHP confirmed that none of the vehicle passengers were injured.
One of the pedestrians, 19-year-old Jacob Matuszczak was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tonkawa Fire Department, OHP stated.
A second pedestrian was transported to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, and admitted in critical condition, according to OHP.
The third pedestrian was also transported to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, but was treated and released, OHP confirmed.
OHP states that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
