1 Killed, 2 Injured In Kay County Accident

By: News 9

One person was killed, and two others were injured after an accident in Kay County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated that around 8:18 a.m., in the southbound lanes of I-35, near Tonkawa, a vehicle with three juveniles and one 18-year-old male was involved in an accident with three pedestrians.

OHP confirmed that none of the vehicle passengers were injured.

One of the pedestrians, 19-year-old Jacob Matuszczak was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tonkawa Fire Department, OHP stated.

A second pedestrian was transported to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, and admitted in critical condition, according to OHP.

The third pedestrian was also transported to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, but was treated and released, OHP confirmed.

OHP states that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

