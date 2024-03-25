1 Killed, 2 Injured In I-35 Construction Site Crash

At least one person was killed, and two were injured in a crash near Tonkawa that is impacting traffic on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35.

By: News 9

-

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been closed Monday morning due to a crash that left at least one person dead and two people injured, according to the City of Tonkawa.

The city said first responders were on the crash scene near mile marker 217.

There was one vehicle involved; all three victims were construction workers.

The two people injured were transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.