Airing live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024, the CMT Music Awards 2024 celebrates the biggest stars in country music and features electrifying performances and tributes to industry legends.

By: News 9

Airing live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024, the CMT Music Awards 2024 celebrates the biggest stars in country music and features electrifying performances and tributes to industry legends.

Four-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini will once again take the microphone — as host and performer. Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll all have three nominations each. So, tune in on April 7th at 7PM to see which of your favorite performers will take home the gold.



