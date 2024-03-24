Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspect In Custody In NW Oklahoma City

Saturday, March 23rd 2024, 10:15 pm
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with a crash into a power pole, knocking out power for thousands in the surrounding area.
Oklahoma City Police said it happened at NW 36th and Meridian. The vehicle hit a power pole and a transformer blew.
Police said one suspect is in custody.
The crash resulted in more than 2,000 Oklahoma Gas & Electric customers losing power.
OG&E was on the scene following the crash and those customers have since had their power restored.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
March 23rd, 2024
March 21st, 2024
March 21st, 2024
March 20th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
March 25th, 2024