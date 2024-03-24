Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspect In Custody In NW Oklahoma City

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with a crash into a power pole, knocking out power for thousands in the surrounding area.

Saturday, March 23rd 2024, 10:15 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at NW 36th and Meridian. The vehicle hit a power pole and a transformer blew.

Police said one suspect is in custody.

The crash resulted in more than 2,000 Oklahoma Gas & Electric customers losing power.

OG&E was on the scene following the crash and those customers have since had their power restored.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

