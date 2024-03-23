New Safety Technology Being Tested At Oklahoma County Detention Center

The Oklahoma County Detention Center is introducing a new tool they’re hoping will break up fights or de-escalate situations, without injuring inmates or staff. News 9 got the chance to look at and test out the new technology on Friday.

-

The Oklahoma County Detention Center is introducing a new tool they’re hoping will break up fights or de-escalate situations, without injuring inmates or staff.

It looks like a regular glove, but has a low voltage, giving a quick shock when it comes in contact with skin. The glove does not leave any marks or serious injury that would be caused by a baton or taser.

The glove stands for generated low output voltage emitter. The company behind the glove, Compliant Technologies, says they usually have compliance within three seconds of use. “We kind of coined the phrase CD3 which stands for conductive distraction and de-escalation device,” said Justin Morris, a distributor with Compliance Technologies.

“Studies show that if you are fighting or wrestling with a subject if that goes a minute or longer there is an 80% risk of injury to the officer or subject or everybody,” said Morris.

Morris says the goal of the glove is to stop a fight between inmates without using force. “Get in there, get the situation de-escalated, get it under control and that just eliminates the risk of injury to our subjects and officers,” said Morris.

Staff at the Oklahoma County Detention Center were trained to use the glove today, and so far the jail has purchased three gloves for a trial process. “I've been really impressed. I think it's going to be a good tool for us to have,” said Brandi Garner, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

While it will be used by all staff members, Garner says she expects this to be especially helpful for the female corrections officers dealing with inmates. She says 65% of the staff at the jail is female, while 80% of the inmates are male.

Garner says this will be a helpful tool for women when breaking up a fight or use-of-force situations. “Step one would be using verbal commands. This would just be utilized in situations where you are not getting compliance with verbal commands. It's much safer in my opinion than just going hands-on without any other tool available,” said Garner.

Garner says they are still working to determine what step the glove will be on the use-of-force mechanism, but Morris says the glove allows for additional tools to be used if necessary. “I can use my handgun with this. I can use my taser with this, baton, and all other use of force options I can use with this,” said Morris.