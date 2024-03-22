Multiple Agencies Take Part In Active Shooter Drill At Grady Memorial Hospital

Staff at a hospital in Chickasha have been preparing all week for an active shooter drill. Multiple agencies transformed the Grady Memorial Hospital, along with working staff into an active shooter scenario on Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is helping communities across our state prepare for active threats.

What started as a normal day at work for medical staff turned into a nightmare. Gunshots rang out on the first floor of the hospital. However, they were participating in a simulated threat involving an active shooter.

First responders from Grady County and surrounding counties took part in the drill. “The number one thing that breaks down in critical incidents is communication,” said Trooper Matthew Krupczky, Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “This is going to test their ability to communicate.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Krupczky oversaw the drill response not only for law enforcement and first responders but for hospital staff. “The staff will get to practice the run, hide, fight principles that we taught them,” said Krupczky.

This was the first active shooter drill to be held at a hospital. The exercise will set the standard for future drills and training. Krupczky said the goal is to prepare communities across the state. “I’m teaching it every week,” said Krupczky. “In fact, on Monday and Tuesday, I have a class. The following week I have a class. So, we teach all over the state, every single week.”

Grady Memorial Hospital was one of the first hospitals in the state to hold run, hide, fight training for all staff.