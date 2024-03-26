Maryland Bridge Collapse Reminiscent Of 2002 Oklahoma Bridge Collapse

The collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge is reminiscent of an Oklahoma bridge collapse in 2002.

By: News 9

The collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge is reminiscent of an Oklahoma bridge collapse in 2002.

A bridge on Interstate-40 collapsed over the Arkansas River near Weber’s Falls. Fourteen people died on May 26th after a tugboat operator passed out and slammed into the bridge.

The Maryland bridge is nearly 17 times the size of the Oklahoma bridge. It was hit by a cargo ship in the early morning hours after the ship experienced power outages.

The 2002 collapse happened during commuting hours with no warning. Baltimore authorities had a few moments to limit traffic on the bridge before the collapse.

The near total darkness has made search and rescue more difficult for the Baltimore responders. The I-40 collapse happened in broad daylight, and even some nearby fishermen were able to pull people to safety.