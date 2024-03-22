Cine Latino Film Festival Shines A Spotlight On Latino Culture In Film And Media

The 10th annual Cine Latino Film Festival is back in Oklahoma City to promote the Latino cultural impact on cinema and spotlight Latino voices in media.

By: News 9

The Latino culture will be spotlighted at the 10th annual Cine Latino Film Festival in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill district.

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Yale Theatre on Calle Dos Cinco, talking to Festival Director Rogelio Almeida Jr.

The Cine Latino Film Festival focuses on a unique mix of filmmakers, artists, film lovers, and history at the heart of the Hispanic Community.

Opening Night is a ticketed event and will kick off at the Yale Theater on March 23.

Guests can walk the red carpet, get the full movie premier experience, and enjoy films by a variety of filmmakers.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The festival will highlight local and international filmmakers from around the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

The students of the OKCine Latino Youth Film Institute Class VIII present a short film the following day at the Capitol Hill Library.

Screenings of films and documentaries submitted for the festival is free and open to the public on March 24.

