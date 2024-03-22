Police Searching For Missing Oklahoma City 15-Year-Old

OCPD said 15-year-old Elizabeth Wilson was last seen near Southwest 7th Street and South Rockwell Avenue.

By: News 9

Police are searching for a missing and endangered juvenile in Oklahoma City.

Elizabeth is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Police are asking the public if you have seen her, to call 911 immediately.