Police Searching For Missing Oklahoma City 15-Year-Old

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 4:15 am
Police are searching for a missing and endangered juvenile in Oklahoma City.
OCPD said 15-year-old Elizabeth Wilson was last seen near Southwest 7th Street and South Rockwell Avenue.
Elizabeth is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.
Police are asking the public if you have seen her, to call 911 immediately.
