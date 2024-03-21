UCO Students Spend Spring Break Volunteering

It’s spring break, and while most college students are living it up on a beach or just relaxing at home, a group of students from UCO have a bigger purpose for their time off.

“It’s the whole week, so we’ll be volunteering Monday through Thursday this week,” said UCO student Sydney Moore.

For these students, it is all about taking time to help someone else.“With the University of Central Oklahoma, we have what is called an alternative breaks program, where we go to different nonprofit organizations in the Oklahoma City area and learn about what they do,” said Moore.

In an effort for students to appreciate all cultures and diversities, each year they select a different focus. “This year’s focus was on basic needs, so we’ve been going to different food pantries, we’re going to go to clothing pantries, health care pantries,” said Moore.

There are student volunteer groups in Norman, Texas, and Florida. The Oklahoma City group chose Other Options. “Our mission is to supply nutrient-dense food to families that are affected by HIV who are experiencing food insecurities,” said Other Options Director, Cher Golding.

They are an extension of the Regional Food Bank, which allows clients to come in and shop for grocery items for free. “Once a week they get to come through and they’re getting fresh produce, they’re getting fresh dairy, milk, eggs, meats,” said Golding.

The students spent the day unloading deliveries, stocking shelves, and making special gift bags for the clients. “I see the need there and I want to bring as much awareness to it as possible among UCO students as well,” said Moore.“We heavily rely on volunteers, and we were so excited when the student group from UCO called its their spring break and they’re giving back today,” said Golding.

And for those who think the students aren’t enjoying their spring break. “Volunteering is fun. So, we’re having plenty of fun doing this,” said Moore.

For more information about Other Options and everything they have going on visit www.otheroptionsokc.org