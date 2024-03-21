House Of Colour Shows How Color Analysis Can Help Your Wardrobe

With new seasons comes the time to refresh your wardrobe, which sometimes means opting for brighter colors, but how do you know what colors look best on you?

By: News 9

With new seasons comes the time to refresh your wardrobe, which sometimes means opting for brighter colors, but how do you know what colors look best on you?

Color expert Elise Black from House of Colour in Oklahoma City came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss color analysis and what her company does.

She said a color and style analysis helps people pick out their brightest and best colors and helps them nail their first impressions.

The color analysis process involves using color swatches and comparing them to see what looks best on someone.

"We're going to be watching how certain colors are going to react and harmonize with your undertones to make you look your best naturally," Black said.

She has a color wheel that divides in several different ways, seasonally and by tones.

"Autumn and summer are going to be more muted and blended colors. Spring and winter are going to be bright, clear, high contrast in comparison," Black said.

She said her analysis takes about two hours and is very in-depth. They find what part of the color wheel, or "season," looks best and match clients with the best makeup, hair options, clothing, colors, and jewelry for their season.

"We use natural light, they come in with no makeup on, and we're watching again for how those colors harmonize," Black said.

Black said there are no "bad colors," but some just look better and make a person's skin pop.

As a tip, she said a true primary red looks good in all seasons.

To learn more about the color analysis process or to book a session with a stylist, CLICK HERE.