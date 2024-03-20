Kylee's Kitchen Helps Those With Down Syndrome, Teaches Independence

Learning your way around the kitchen can be a process, especially for someone with Down syndrome. In Kaylee’s Kitchen, those challenges are being addressed.

-

Learning your way around the kitchen can be a process, especially for someone with Down syndrome.

In Kylee’s Kitchen, those challenges are being addressed. “I just love cooking because it’s so much fun,” said 22-year-old Emily, who has Down syndrome.

Love inspired Joe and Nicole McFarlane to open a kitchen for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma. “We had a daughter Kylee who was born with Down syndrome, nine months later she passed away from complications from the heart surgery,” said Joe McFarlane.

Looking for a way to honor her memory, in 2014 the couple became the force behind Kylee’s kitchen. “The idea was to create a kitchen that would help young adults with Down syndrome, teenagers with Down syndrome become independent,” said McFarlane.

Though the kitchen as we see it today is extremely nice, things didn’t start that way. “The first kitchen didn’t have running water. We didn’t have nearly as many microwave stations. We learned through the process that the cabinets were too high,” said McFarlane.

Today the space is fully functional, with microwaves and air fryers at every station, and cooking classes, without parents, every other Friday night. “It’s great for the kids to be independent and come and do the cooking classes by themselves with their friends,” said Sarah Soell, Executive Director of The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

They are making some pretty creative meals made without an oven or cooktop. “We’ve made meatloaf and mashed potatoes, we’ve made turkey and dressing, we’ve even made cakes in a mug,” said Soell.

They encourage the members to try the recipes at home and along with preparing great meals comes kitchen etiquette. “Making sure our station area is clean, putting things back in the drawer where they belong,” said Soell.

After cooking they all sit down to enjoy the meals that they have prepared, which in some cases sparks a little more than friendships. “They’ll meet up here for date night at Kylee’s kitchen and they cook together. So, what better way to build upon a relationship than to come cook at Kylee’s kitchen,” said Soell.

The expenses for the kitchen add up pretty quickly, with maintenance, supplies, and food, if you would like to contribute, visit www.dsaco.org.