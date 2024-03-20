Del City Leaders Pushing Back As Oklahoma Co. Commissioners Meet To Discuss New Jail Location

Oklahoma County Commissioners are meeting to discuss the planned location for the new county jail, a site which has received pushback from the Del City community.

Oklahoma County commissioners are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the site of the new jail near East Grand Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street.

On the commissioners' agenda, a land swap with Crooked Oak Schools, and any potential legal actions.

Floyd Eason, the mayor of Del City, said the city would be taking legal action against the county, and shared his concerns Tuesday on Facebook.

Eason said the proposed location of the jail is not a good choice, and he is worried about detainees being released from jail near school property.

“We have hired three law firms to carry the battle to the commissioners," Eason said. "We are gonna fight what we feel like is an inappropriate measuring stake."

Eason also said he feels like the Del City community has not been treated fairly, and wants to work to get the site off the list.

The criminal justice advisory council believes it has addressed concerns about inmate releases near the school, and members announced a jail transportation plan in January.

“So what we would be doing with this transportation plan is once your time is done at the jail," Tim Tardinbono, executive director if the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council said. "Your release would happen where you can get those services immediately at the diversion hub."

There will be a town hall meeting at the Del City community center Tuesday night. Community members are encouraged to attend.