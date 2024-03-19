Medical Minute: Spring Cleaning

Spring is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how you are going to tackle your annual spring cleaning.

By: News 9, CBS News

Spring is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how you are going to tackle your annual spring cleaning. The thought of giving any part of your precious free time away to take stock of what needs to be deep cleaned in your home is probably one of the last things you want to do, but the end reward of a tidy house is worth it.

To give you some of your relaxation time back, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials did some of the work for you by creating spring cleaning checklists to help you get started. After all, spring cleaning will feel a lot less daunting if you break it up into smaller tasks that are easy to accomplish individually.



