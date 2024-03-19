Attorney General Gentner Drummond Warns Oklahomans About Crypto Scam

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning about a new crypto-currency scam that targets vulnerable people nationwide.

Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 11:22 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new crypto-currency scam is targeting vulnerable people all over the country.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning Oklahomans about Bitcoin ATM scams.

The machines look like normal ATMs in grocery stores, gas stations, and malls.

Drummond says scammers will attempt to convince people, often elderly people, that their bank is about to fail and deposit their money into a Bitcoin ATM, where they claim it would be better protected.

That money is then sent to the scammer and typically cannot be reversed.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 19th, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024