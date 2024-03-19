Attorney General Gentner Drummond Warns Oklahomans About Crypto Scam

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning about a new crypto-currency scam that targets vulnerable people nationwide.

By: News 9

A new crypto-currency scam is targeting vulnerable people all over the country.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning Oklahomans about Bitcoin ATM scams.

The machines look like normal ATMs in grocery stores, gas stations, and malls.

Drummond says scammers will attempt to convince people, often elderly people, that their bank is about to fail and deposit their money into a Bitcoin ATM, where they claim it would be better protected.

That money is then sent to the scammer and typically cannot be reversed.



