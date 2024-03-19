State Supreme Court Denies Ryan Walters' Attempt To Intervene In Public Charter School Lawsuit

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied State Superintendent Ryan Walters' third attempt to intervene in a lawsuit over the state's first-ever publicly funded Catholic charter school.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied State Superintendent Ryan Walters' third attempt to intervene in a lawsuit over the state's first-ever publicly funded Catholic charter school.

The state's virtual charter school board approved the school in June of 2023, but a contract has yet to be signed.

The June decision to approve St. Isadore of Seville immediately resulted in legal action with Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed the lawsuit in October, calling St. Isadore of Seville a violation of religious liberty.

RELATED: Oklahoma Officials Clash, Publicly Funded Religious Charter School

State Superintendent Walters said he and the State Board of Education should be involved in the lawsuit because they are ultimately responsible for overseeing the school's funding.

Walters has said he is in favor of the school, saying it would provide additional school choice for Oklahoma families.

“These are ways we're going to think outside of the box and do more than any other state to empower families and do all that we can to protect religious liberties,” Walters said.

AG Drummond has said the proposed school violates state and U.S. Constitutions.

“This is state action funding a religious school, which flies in the face of the constitution,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said, in June. “You can anticipate that when that contract is signed, my office will bring in action.”

Oral arguments in the case are set to start next month.