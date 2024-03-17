15-Year-Old Dies After Crash Near Kingfisher

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single-car crash on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrols says.

By: News 9

-

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single-car crash on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrols says.

The crash was on State Highway 33 six miles east of Kingfisher, OHP says.

The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger survived the crash, according to OHP.

According to OHP, the 15-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, OHP says.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.