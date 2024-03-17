15-Year-Old Dies After Crash Near Kingfisher

Sunday, March 17th 2024, 9:57 am
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single-car crash on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrols says.
The crash was on State Highway 33 six miles east of Kingfisher, OHP says.
The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger survived the crash, according to OHP.
According to OHP, the 15-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, OHP says.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
