Iconic Jamil's Steakhouse Celebrates 60 Years Of Serving Great Food

The owner of Jamil's Steakhouse, known for its great food and hints of nostalgia, is sharing some of its history as it celebrates 60 years in business.

“These doors, the glass on them, date back to the 1930s,” Greg Gawey, owner of Jamil’s Steakhouse said.

Customers coming into Jamil’s on Lincoln normally come for the great food.

“This cash register, Mike, was here when I arrived in 1975,” Gawey said.

However, it becomes very easy to get caught up in nostalgia for the place.

“Cigarettes were seventy-five cents a pack, and there are some still in there,” Gawey said.

Before working at the restaurant, Gawey was actually on his way to law school.

“Jamil needed a family member here, he didn’t want to operate a restaurant without a family member, and I got crowned the family member to come here,” Gawey said.

This year, the restaurant celebrates 60 years of serving great food.

“1975, I have been here at this restaurant, and I don’t know if I have another sixty years, but I’m going to give it the best shot I can,” said Gawey.

While the amazing food is never in question, Greg knows it is how people feel when they come in that makes the difference.

“That’s what it’s about, that’s what propels me to keep going, is just to see people to help them when I can and do what I can,” Gawey said.

“We’ve had the same customers or a lot of them repeat over and over and over that come from different places,” Dianne Moentnish, who has worked for the restaurant for over 40 years said.

Mike Baldwin has been with the restaurant since 1964 and has seen his share of celebrities.

“John Wayne, Lee Majors, Dale Robinson,” said Baldwin.

And, of course, many Oklahoma favorites, like Barry Switzer

“He loved the cabbage rolls so much he nicknamed me cabbage roll Greg,” Gawey said.

Known, of course, for his great steaks and his Lebanese food influences, Gawey credits one thing with his sixty years of success.

“You see me in this apron? It’s due diligence; it’s working every day, trying to be consistent and getting things done,” Gawey said.

Thriving for sixty years obviously requires great food, but just as important is that there are no strangers here; everyone is just like family.

Right now, the steakhouse is running a 60 for 60 promotion, where two people can eat for $60.