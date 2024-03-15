Oklahoma Department Of Transportation Construction Project Hurts Oklahoma City Business, Owner Says

A business owner in southeast Oklahoma City says road construction is hurting his business and may cause him to close.

Road construction is meant to improve communities andpromote economic development, but a southeast Oklahoma City business owner says it’s doing the opposite right now.

Jay Pandey is the owner of TNT, Tank and Tummy, a convenience store located off S Douglas Blvd, south of Interstate 40.

His main concern is his main entrance, which he says is blocking his profits.

“We have two driveways right there,” Pandey said. “It was really hard for customers to come inside the store.”

Pandey says his customers can barely make it into the parking lot, making his convenience store less convenient. Construction has barricaded the main entrance and narrowed the second one.

“If someone wants to come inside, they cannot see the entrance to come inside,” he said. “Everyone has complained.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the work is part of a two-year highway interchange reconstruction and a 6-mile interstate widening project in Midwest City and SE Oklahoma City.

Since the work started in front of his business in May of 2023, Pandey says he has lost more than 50 percent of his business and may have to close.

“A lot of my product inside is going out of date,” Pandey said. “We are really upset right now.”

Customers who live nearby, like Irvin Peden, depend on the store.

“Think about us,” Peden said. “We've gotta get in, get out, get in, get out, and it's rough.”

The one entrance that is open serves residents next door.

“You can't see because they've got equipment and stuff sitting in the way,” Peden said.

While Jay says he’s not opposed to the upgrades, he is upset it’s taking so long.

“I want the construction people to expedite this construction as soon as possible so I can get back my business,” Pandey said.

In the meantime, he’s pleading for his regular customers, especially from Tinker Air Force Base, to return.

“If they come back to help my business, it would be great,” he said.

Pandey said he has had to cut his hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

He said his busiest months are March through July.

According to ODOT, the construction is expected to be completed sometime next year.