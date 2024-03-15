Report: Kansas City Chiefs Sign Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver To 1-Year Deal

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played previously for the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple NFL reporters.

Thursday, March 14th 2024, 9:41 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former star wide receiver for the Oklahoma Sooners has signed a one-year deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, according to multiple NFL reporters.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played previously for the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the contract is worth up to $11 million.

Brown played for the Sooners in 2017 and 2018 and combined for 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in those seasons.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes already shared his thoughts on the acquisition on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Related Story: Former Sooner Baker Mayfield Sings Multi-Year, $100M Contract With Tampa Bay

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 14th, 2024

March 13th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024