Report: Kansas City Chiefs Sign Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver To 1-Year Deal

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played previously for the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple NFL reporters.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

A former star wide receiver for the Oklahoma Sooners has signed a one-year deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, according to multiple NFL reporters.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played previously for the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the contract is worth up to $11 million.

Brown played for the Sooners in 2017 and 2018 and combined for 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in those seasons.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes already shared his thoughts on the acquisition on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Related Story: Former Sooner Baker Mayfield Sings Multi-Year, $100M Contract With Tampa Bay

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.