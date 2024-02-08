Vann, Verhulst Lead No. 24 Oklahoma Women Past TCU 72-55 With Strong Second Half

Skylar Vann scored 17 points, Payton Verhulst added 14 and No. 24 Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to defeat TCU 72-55 on Wednesday night.

By: Associated Press

-

Skylar Vann scored 17 points, Payton Verhulst added 14 and No. 24 Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to defeat TCU 72-55 on Wednesday night.

The first-place Sooners (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) led 31-27 after a first half in which they shot 38.7% with 4 of 10 from 3-point distance. TCU kept it close despite making only 4 of 18 3-point tries. The Horned Frogs made 7 of 10 shots inside the arc in the first half.

A pair of 7-0 runs helped Oklahoma get some separation in the third quarter and the Sooners led 51-41 heading to the fourth. Vann scored seven points in the quarter and Kiersten Johnson added five of her 11 points off the bench.

﻿

Sahara Williams scored Oklahoma’s first nine points of the fourth quarter and a layup by Lexy Keys put the Sooners up 62-48 near the 5-minute mark. After a bucket by TCU, Verhulst hit a 3-pointer and Beatrice Culliton added a three-point play to give Oklahoma an 18-point lead.

The Sooners made 8 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of their last 8.

Sydney Harris led TCU (15-7, 2-9) with 17 points off the bench and Aaliyah Roberson added 13 points with nine rebounds.

Verhulst added six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Oklahoma.

This was TCU’s first of three consecutive games against ranked Big 12 opponents. The Horned Frogs host No. 7 Texas on Saturday and No. 22 West Virginia on Tuesday.

Oklahoma travels to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball