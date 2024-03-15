Kasey Alert Issued For 56-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Duncan

A Kasey Alert was issued for a 56-year-old man on Thursday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

A Kasey Alert was issued for a 56-year-old man on Thursday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jerry Buono is 6 foot 2 inches, 345 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Buono was last in contact with someone at 12:48 p.m. on March 4, in the 1100 block of North 4th Street in Duncan, Oklahoma.

OHP stated that Buono was heard saying he was going to Louisiana. Buono suffers from an untreated mental illness, according to OHP.

If anyone has information, please call 911 or tribal authorities.