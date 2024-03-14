Russian Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Cyber-Security Attack On Healthcare System

It's one of the biggest cyber-security attacks on America's healthcare system. A Russian ransomware group known as "black cat" has claimed responsibility for the attack, and says it stole more than six terabytes of data including "sensitive" medical records.

It's one of the biggest cyber-security attacks on America's healthcare system.

United Health Group says Change Healthcare, a medical payment processor is finally back online after hackers shut it down three weeks ago. The hack cost providers an estimated $100 million a day.

That ransomware attack turned into a national health payment crisis.

The hack targeted Change Healthcare, taking the nation's biggest healthcare payment system offline on February 21.

A Russian ransomware group known as "black cat" has claimed responsibility for the attack, and says it stole more than six terabytes of data including "sensitive" medical records.

Federal civil rights investigators are now looking into whether protected health information was exposed in the recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare.

Leaders say they'll examine whether Change Healthcare followed laws protecting patient privacy or not.

You may recall a similar attack on the Intergris Health System in November.

The FBI and Integris are working together to help victims impacted by the attack.