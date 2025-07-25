78-year-old Edmond man remains missing after 9 days, family faces grim reality

A 78-year-old man remains missing after leaving his Edmond home to go on a fishing trip nine days ago, his family told News 9 on Thursday afternoon.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Wesley Allen earlier this week.

His family said if he had planned to be gone longer than a day or two, he would have taken certain things with him, like life-saving medications.

Melissa Canales, Allen’s daughter, said she is running out of hope that her dad might be found alive.

"So, we've just been coming to work, grooming the dogs, and just trying to stay busy. That's all you can do."

Allen left home on July 16 with his fly fishing poles in hand. His search engine showed a map of Gila National Forest, 12 hours away.

“He’s been going there since he was a kid, and that’s where we think he was headed.”

However, searching for him there is close to impossible, Canales expressed.

“I can’t just go drive to New Mexico. Gila National Forest is 3.5 million acres.”

Canales said she knows her dad made it out of Edmond because he made it past the turnpike on I-40 west.

“Debit card was used to get gas and then nothing.”

When she tries to call him, his phone goes straight to voicemail, Canales stated.

She said that her dad also would never have left his beloved mule without making prior arrangements for its care.

"Something's happened. I mean, something's happened. I just know, and my brother's the same way. My brother has the same gut feeling that something has happened. So, we just got to locate him,” Canales explained.

Allen drives a blue 2016 Toyota Tundra truck with a black camper shell attached to the back. The license plate number is PQE799. He is 5’10” with gray hair and blue eyes, his daughter added.

"He doesn't go to any of the lakes in the metro. He usually goes to a smaller town. He doesn't fish at the lakes in Guthrie. He doesn't fish at Cimarron River; the Cottonwood Creek. He doesn't fish anywhere like that."

Canales said her dad probably won’t be able to hear people calling for him because he left his extra hearing aid batteries at home. He may also be disoriented without his medications, she shared.