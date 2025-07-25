Oklahoma ranks 50th in the nation for public education

Oklahoma ranks 50th in the U.S. for public education, says new Wallet Hub study.

By: Destini Pittman

A new study ranks Oklahoma 50th in the U.S. for public education.

The report by Wallet Hub shows that only New Mexico ranks behind the state.

The study analysis looks at test scores, graduation rates, school safety, and bullying rates.

One member of the State Board of Education says not making certified teachers a hiring priority is one of the reasons for the ranking.

“If we make high school wrestling coach the priority and not the teaching position, we’re staying 50th," said Becky Carson.