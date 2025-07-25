Oklahoma ranks 50th in the nation for public education

Oklahoma ranks 50th in the U.S. for public education, says new Wallet Hub study.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 10:38 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A new study ranks Oklahoma 50th in the U.S. for public education.

The report by Wallet Hub shows that only New Mexico ranks behind the state.

The study analysis looks at test scores, graduation rates, school safety, and bullying rates.

One member of the State Board of Education says not making certified teachers a hiring priority is one of the reasons for the ranking. 

“If we make high school wrestling coach the priority and not the teaching position, we’re staying 50th," said Becky Carson.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 24th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025