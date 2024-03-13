4 Men Accused of Shooting, Killing 9-Year-Old In Court For Preliminary Hearing

Wednesday, March 13th 2024, 9:15 am
Four men who were charged following a drive-by shooting that left a 9-year-old boy dead in Southeast Oklahoma City are in court on Wednesday.
Documents show 24-year-old Sean Beals picked up and drove Michael Williams, 26, Austin Parker, 26, and Micah Knighten, 24, shot into a home in October of 2022, killing 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller, Junior.
Police say the shooting was in retaliation for a stolen bag of guns and drugs.
All four men are charged with first-degree murder.
