4 Men Accused of Shooting, Killing 9-Year-Old In Court For Preliminary Hearing

Four men charged with the first-degree murder of a nine-year-old boy in 2022 are in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

By: News 9

-

Four men who were charged following a drive-by shooting that left a 9-year-old boy dead in Southeast Oklahoma City are in court on Wednesday.

Documents show 24-year-old Sean Beals picked up and drove Michael Williams, 26, Austin Parker, 26, and Micah Knighten, 24, shot into a home in October of 2022, killing 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller, Junior.

Police say the shooting was in retaliation for a stolen bag of guns and drugs.

All four men are charged with first-degree murder.