Classical Violinist Ray Chen Performs On The Porch

Award-winning musician Ray Chen stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform before his concert at the Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond on Thursday.

By: News 9

The pandemic brought a lot of things into perspective for many of us, and classical violinist Ray Chen reminded him of the importance of sharing music.

Chen came by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform ahead of his concert at the Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond.

He said while many people associate classical music with being old and stuffy, his concert on Thursday will be an interesting mix of music.

"It is a big variety of music, probably nothing you have ever heard before," Chen said.

Chen said he has played the violin since he was four years old and that the instrument has grown with him.

He currently uses a violin that is more than 300 years old.

His performance is at the Armstrong Auditorium at 14400 S Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034, on March 14 at 7:30.

To buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

Chen also founded a music practice platform designed to make classical music more accessible to musicians all over the world.

He said that, through his experience in music, he found that many people struggle to find the motivation to practice.

He founded Tonic to encourage users and allow them to open live studios for their practice sessions and play for a supportive audience of peers, which he said is one of his biggest motivators.

Users can set their own practice schedules, keep track of practice time to stay on track for their goals and earn badges and other rewards for their efforts.

Founded during the pandemic, Chen said Tonic was built by music lovers for music lovers and allows them to see the joy of music come alive through the community.

For more information or to download the Tonic app, CLICK HERE.