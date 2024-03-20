Linda Vater Teaches Topiary Design Ahead Of The Home and Outdoor Living Show

Author and Garden Designer Linda Vater taught the News 9 team about how to trim and design topiaries ahead of the 14th annual Home and Outdoor Living Show at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, March 20th 2024, 6:40 am

By: News 9


The Home and Outdoor Living Show is back at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds for its 14th annual show this weekend.

Author and Garden Designer Linda Vater will be a speaker at the event and stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to teach us a little about being a plant parent ahead of the big show.

She taught the News 9 team how to trim and design topiaries at home.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Home and Outdoor Show.

