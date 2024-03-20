Linda Vater Teaches Topiary Design Ahead Of The Home and Outdoor Living Show

Wednesday, March 20th 2024, 6:40 am
The Home and Outdoor Living Show is back at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds for its 14th annual show this weekend.
Author and Garden Designer Linda Vater will be a speaker at the event and stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to teach us a little about being a plant parent ahead of the big show.
She taught the News 9 team how to trim and design topiaries at home.
CLICK HERE for more information on the Home and Outdoor Show.
