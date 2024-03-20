Linda Vater Teaches Topiary Design Ahead Of The Home and Outdoor Living Show

Author and Garden Designer Linda Vater taught the News 9 team about how to trim and design topiaries ahead of the 14th annual Home and Outdoor Living Show at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

The Home and Outdoor Living Show is back at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds for its 14th annual show this weekend.

Author and Garden Designer Linda Vater will be a speaker at the event and stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to teach us a little about being a plant parent ahead of the big show.

She taught the News 9 team how to trim and design topiaries at home.

