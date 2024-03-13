Shots Fired Near OKC Park; Police Investigating

Tuesday, March 12th 2024, 7:29 pm
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting incident near 801 Greenvale Rd.
Police got a call on Tuesday night about multiple shots being fired near a large crowd of people near the address. Witnesses told police that they saw a fight that led to the gunfire. It not clear if anyone was shot during the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh Page for Updates
March 12th, 2024
March 7th, 2024
March 7th, 2024
March 4th, 2024
March 15th, 2024
March 15th, 2024
March 15th, 2024
March 15th, 2024