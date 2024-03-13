Shots Fired Near OKC Park; Police Investigating

 Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting incident near 801 Greenvale Rd.

Tuesday, March 12th 2024, 7:29 pm

By: News9


 Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting incident near 801 Greenvale Rd.

Police got a call on Tuesday night about multiple shots being fired near a large crowd of people near the address. Witnesses told police that they saw a fight that led to the gunfire. It not clear if anyone was shot during the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh Page for Updates
