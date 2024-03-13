Murder Warrant Issued For 3rd Man Accused Of Killing Metro Mother

A murder warrant has been issued for a third man accused of killing a metro woman last week in an Oklahoma City motel.

-

A murder warrant has been issued for a third man accused of killing a metro woman last week in an Oklahoma City motel.

During the early morning hours, on March 4, police and crime scene tape surrounded the Relax Inn motel at Northeast 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police found Cherri Brooks, 36, clinging to life. The young mother was rushed to the hospital.

“Her wounds, she had been shot twice in her stomach hit a vital organ,” said Janet Brooks, Cherri’s mother.

Cherri's mother, Janet, says despite lifesaving efforts her daughter did not survive.

“Being prepped to go into surgery her heart stopped,” said Brooks.

According to court filings, three people were caught on motel cameras leaving the victim's room. Two of the suspects left together in a black car. The same car was caught on Flock cameras in Edmond and was located at an Edmond home.

Police arrested Zaviare Swain, 19, and a 17-year-old at that home. Both face first-degree murder charges. New filings show investigators are now searching for a third suspect, Michael Gaunt, 20.

Cherri's heartbroken mother can't understand why her daughter's life was cut short.

“Cherri didn't have nothing for them to rob besides her life and they did that,” said Brooks.

She says she tries not to pass judgment and holds memories of her daughter close.

“My thoughts are I’m no one's judge, jury, God is the maker of us all and I have no say.

She's going to really, truly be missed,” said Brooks. Once arrested, Gaunt will be held on a $10,000,000 bond.