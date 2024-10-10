Metro Family Charged After Intellectually Disabled Teen Gives Birth To Brother's Baby

Oklahoma County prosecutors have charged metro parents for not protecting their intellectually disabled daughter from sexual abuse. The Village Police Department’s investigation revealed the alleged abuser to be the victim's brother after she gave birth to his baby.

According to jail records, 19-year-old Nathaniel Molden, Junior is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of incest. The victim’s parents Nathaniel Molden Senior, and Tameeka Molden were placed in custody on child neglect charges. The couple has since posted bail and were released.

One by one, police took the three family members into custody this week from their home in The Village. The department released body camera footage of their arrests.

Molden: “I got an arrest warrant?”

Officer: “Yeah, you’re Tameeka, right?”

The police investigation started in July when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services was notified that an intellectually disabled 18-year-old had given birth. Authorities could not determine who fathered the child. The teenager and her mother claimed a boyfriend was the baby's father. Police said the victim also told a DHS worker her father was believed to be the father.

“We collected DNA from the male members of the household, and it was confirmed through DNA testing at the OSBI to match the brother,” said Deputy Chief Matt Butcher, The Village Police Department.

Court documents indicated the brother admitted to police having inappropriate contact with his sister two years before the birth of the baby. Molden added he and his sister have been caught by their parents and punished.

Police said the Moldens never reported the abuse to authorities before or after their daughter became pregnant.

“Part of the reason charges were filed on the parents was because there was no intervention to prevent actions toward this child,” said Butcher. “At the time she couldn’t fend for herself."

Police said they initially suspected the victim's father to be the abuser after finding searches on his phone on how to corrupt a DNA test and if siblings have the same DNA.

Police said the victim and her baby were placed in DHS custody.