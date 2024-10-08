1 Arrested, 1 Injured In Overnight High-Speed Metro Pursuit

An overnight traffic stop on the northeast side of the city turned into a high-speed pursuit with police through the metro. Police said at one point a passenger risked their life by jumping out of the truck driven by the suspect 25-year-old Charles Sharp.

-

An overnight traffic stop on the northeast side of the city turned into a high-speed pursuit with police through the metro.

Police said at one point a passenger risked their life by jumping out of the truck driven by the suspect 25-year-old Charles Sharp.

According to jail records, Sharp had two outstanding warrants. Police also suspected he had stolen property and was leaving an area known for drug activity.

Officers patrolling near Northeast 50th Street and Lincoln Boulevard saw Sharp leave a motel in the area. “Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “For whatever reason they refused to stop and began fleeing from police.”

Just before Sharp drove onto the interstate he slowed down for a passenger who wanted out. “Jumped out of that vehicle while it was still moving,” said Quirk. “That passenger sustained some injuries from jumping from the vehicle.”

Police said Sharp kept driving eventually reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour on the interstate. “This vehicle was traveling at extremely high rates of speed especially while on the highway which creates a very dangerous situation,” said Quirk.

Sharp allegedly swerved into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper during the pursuit in an attempt to run the Trooper off the road. The Trooper was able to do a tactical maneuver, ending the pursuit with Sharp near southwest 59th street and Interstate 44. The suspect took off on foot but did not get far. Police said over the radio that Sharp ran onto airport property.

Sharp was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for eluding police, assaulting a police officer, and speeding.

Police said the passenger who jumped from the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated. News 9 has not been given an update on that person’s condition.