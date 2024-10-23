1 In Custody, 1 Transported To Hospital After Reported Shooting In Norman

One person is in custody and another was injured after a reported shooting in Norman Tuesday night, police say.

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 10:21 pm

NORMAN, Okla. -

The scene is near 24th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street.

Norman Police say they are investigating and that no arrests have been made.

The incident remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
