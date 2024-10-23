1 In Custody, 1 Transported To Hospital After Reported Shooting In Norman

One person is in custody and another was injured after a reported shooting in Norman Tuesday night, police say.

The scene is near 24th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street.

Norman Police say they are investigating and that no arrests have been made.

The incident remains an active investigation.

